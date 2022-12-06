More than 100 cars stolen over weekend crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to over 100 vehicles stolen throughout the Bluff City over the weekend.

Police also received calls for over 75 car break-ins.

Anna Newton says she was Downtown supporting friends who were competing in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday when she became a victim.

“Then the day turned a little bit sour,” Newton said.

Saturday went south when Newton returned to where she parked her Infiniti SUV to find that it was nowhere to be found.

It was stolen while thousands of runners from all 50 states and 75 countries made their way, mile by mile, through the streets of Memphis for the big marathon.

“The St. Jude Marathon is such a great thing for the City of Memphis, and it’s very unfortunate during this awesome fundraiser for the hospital and for our city cars were stolen and broken into,” Newton said.

On Monday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department released a statement that one of the cars stolen Friday was involved in a car break-in later in the weekend.

BOLO: @MEM_PoliceDept is looking for this man, who they believe used a STOLEN car while breaking into someone else’s car. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/6epggla8Md — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) December 5, 2022

Newton says that her bad luck is one thing, but it makes her terribly sad for the city she calls home.

“It’s just going to make our out-of-town guests feel unsafe to come to Memphis,” said Newton. “We are trying hard to get morale up and to show people we have a great city, we have a lot of soul and a lot of faith in our community. But it’s really hard to hold that faith strong right now.”

Memphis Police Department said to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH if you know anything about these crimes. You could even be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

