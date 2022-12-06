Neyland beer vendor to appear for license suspension/revocation hearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aramark, the Neyland Stadium food and alcohol vendor, is set to appear for a hearing Dec. 19 as the City of Knoxville decides whether or not to revoke their beer license.

The issue began when the Beer Board fined Aramark for underage beer sales at several games over the 2022 season. The incidents were isolated, but there were three separate times when undercover Knoxville Police Department officers, who were underage, were served by Aramark employees.

Following the fine, the city sent a notice to Aramark letting them know they would be holding a public hearing to decide whether or not to suspend or revoke Aramark’s beer license completely, court documents obtained by WVLT News state. In the notice, the city accused Aramark of contributing to operating Neyland Stadium in a “disorderly manner.”

In the notice, the city cited multiple arrests that happened at the stadium, along with generally unruly behavior, some of which resulted in fans being kicked out of Neyland.

Aramark responded to the notice, asking to strike several motions from the court concerning the allegations against them. The biggest issue Aramark had with the notice was the accusation that it contributes to making Neyland disorderly.

Aramark said in its response that, since Neyland is not owned or operated by Aramark, the vendor is not responsible for how disorderly the establishment is. Additionally, Aramark pointed out that the stadium is policed by Knoxville Police Department officers, University of Tennessee security and several local sheriff’s offices, again shifting blame from themselves.

Additionally, Aramark said that several of the problems, namely the issue of selling alcohol to underage fans, have been addressed by the board’s fine and Aramark’s proposed remedial plan.

The city responded to Aramark’s request to strike complaints, saying that their claims are unfounded. Essentially, the city argued that Aramark’s selling of alcohol in Neyland is contributing to the “disorderly” way the stadium is operated. The city also argued that Aramark’s past offenses are essential for deciding whether or not to suspend or revoke their license.

Aramark will appear on Dec. 19 as officials decide what to do next.

Below, you will find copies of the court documents.

