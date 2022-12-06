Pockets of heavy rain continue throughout the day Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain continues on and off throughout the next several days. This will create messy commutes throughout the day with the ponding water on the roadways.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out with spotty rain, but we’ll see scattered rain increasing in the morning. The low will only be around 58 degrees early in the night and rise to around 60 to start the day.

Wednesday peaks at an 80% coverage in moderate to heavy rainfall, and that timing looks to be in the late morning through the early afternoon, so you may want to pack a lunch on Wednesday. Winds pick up a little bit with gusts up to 15-20 mph from the southwest. This helps us warm to the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are hanging onto the mid-60s Thursday and Friday. This stalled front leaves us with about an 80% coverage of our area Thursday night, then it’s scattered by Friday morning and becoming spotty.

The weekend is cooler, in the low 50s, but rain is spottier. In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring some extra showers at times ahead of our next cold front by they middle of next week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

