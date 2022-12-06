Rounds of rain continue, with some pauses at times

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley helps you plan through this soggy pattern, and the brief break ahead of the next front.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More rain at times can make for messy roads, but also create fog and limited visibility. We’re warming up these next few days, so at least it’s not as cold as it was when the rain started.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to keep the rain gear ready this week.

This morning comes with a 60% coverage of our area, with moderate rain and isolated heavier downpours to rumbles of thunder. We had an early night low continuing to rise to the mid 40s by sunrise.

Scattered rain will continue to stick around throughout Tuesday afternoon, at a 40% coverage of our area. We’re gradually warming to around 60 degrees today, with a southwesterly wind increasing a bit and occasional gusts around 20 ph.

Tonight starts out with spotty rain, but we’ll see scattered rain increasing in the morning. The low will only be around 58 degrees early in the night and rise to around 60 to start the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday also peaks at a 60% coverage in moderate to heavy rainfall, and that timing looks to be in the late morning through the early afternoon, so you may want to pack a lunch on Wednesday. We’ll be in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday, with with more scattered rain at times.

This stalled front leaves us with about an 80% coverage of our area Thursday night, then it’s scattered by Friday morning and becoming spotty.

The weekend is cooler, in the low 50s, but rain is spottier. In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring some extra showers at times ahead of our next cold front.

