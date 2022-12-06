Sevier County fifth graders use art to learn about missing kids in TN

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking fifth graders across the state to help raise awareness for missing children.

With the Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest, fifth-grade students are asked to make a poster that has the message “bringing our missing children home” on it and send it to the TBI. The nationwide contest is now open and will receive applications until the start of February.

At Pittman Center Elementary, art teacher Michelle Bales saw the idea and thought it would be a great idea to include her fifth-grade class in this contest.

“They remember those things when they’re drawing about it and thinking about, and they’re explaining what they’re drawing and they’re doing their best, too,” said Bales.

On Monday, a TBI spokesperson met with the fifth-grade class over a Zoom call and explained the importance of the contest and raising awareness.

“I’ve learned that 500 to 700 kids go missing every month which adds up to about 7,000 kids per year that go missing,” said fifth-grader Emerson White who learned that statistic from the TBI’s talk in the classroom.

While explaining the contest, Bales and the TBI added how kids can continue to be as safe as possible.

“If me and my brother go into a store alone, we need to stay together. Don’t separate, and if someone is trying to hurt us, just scream,” said fifth-grader Janeen Thomas.

Right now, there are five active AMBER alerts for missing kids in Tennessee, according to the TBI’s website.

The winner would receive a free trip to Washington, D.C., along with their parents and their teacher.

More information on competition rules can be found on the TBI’s website.

