Shania Twain coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena, tickets to support good cause

Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour Tuesday, featuring a stop in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five-time Grammy winner and best-selling female country artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour Tuesday, featuring a stop in Knoxville.
The tour will kick off on Oct. 12, 2023 in Antonio, Texas and include a stop at Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 16. The tour will also stop near Knoxville in Nashville and Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour will mark Twain’s first time on the road in nearly five years after performing in Las Vegas.
Those interested in getting tickets can do so at LiveNation.com starting Dec. 16, 2022. Additionally, those with Citi cards will get early access to the sale, jumping in line on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
Twain and Live Nation also announced that $1 of every ticket purchased will support Shania Kids Can, an organization aimed at promoting positive change in children’s lives. The group provides academic support, snacks and meal programs.
SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR LEG TWO
- 10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
- 10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
- 10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
- 10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- 10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
- 10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- 10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
- 10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
- 10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
- 10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- 10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
- 11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
- 11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
- 11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
- 11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
- 11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre
- 11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
- 11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- 11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
