Shania Twain coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena, tickets to support good cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five-time Grammy winner and best-selling female country artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour Tuesday, featuring a stop in Knoxville.

The tour will kick off on Oct. 12, 2023 in Antonio, Texas and include a stop at Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 16. The tour will also stop near Knoxville in Nashville and Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour will mark Twain’s first time on the road in nearly five years after performing in Las Vegas.

Those interested in getting tickets can do so at LiveNation.com starting Dec. 16, 2022. Additionally, those with Citi cards will get early access to the sale, jumping in line on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

Twain and Live Nation also announced that $1 of every ticket purchased will support Shania Kids Can, an organization aimed at promoting positive change in children’s lives. The group provides academic support, snacks and meal programs.

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR LEG TWO

10/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

10/13 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

10/16 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

10/18 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

10/20 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

10/22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

10/24 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

10/25 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/27 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

10/28 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

10/31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

11/02 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

11/03 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

11/05 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

11/07 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

11/09 Saskatoon, SK Sasktel Centre

11/11 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.