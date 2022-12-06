Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels.

“We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help the families of every teammate have a place to stay at the bowl game, so they feel cared for as they cheer their loved ones on from the sidelines,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “World of Hyatt is excited to team up with an exceptional student athlete, and we look forward to the upcoming bowl game!”

The hotel group also offered Hyatt’s teammates’ families gift cards to go towards hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

“This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” said Hyatt. “The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That’s real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates’ families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing.”

World of Hyatt also offered the player the opportunity to stay at hotels after the season.

