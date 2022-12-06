Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels

The hotel group also offered Hyatt’s teammates’ families gift cards to go towards hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.
The hotel group also offered Hyatt’s teammates’ families gift cards to go towards hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels.

“We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help the families of every teammate have a place to stay at the bowl game, so they feel cared for as they cheer their loved ones on from the sidelines,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “World of Hyatt is excited to team up with an exceptional student athlete, and we look forward to the upcoming bowl game!”

The hotel group also offered Hyatt’s teammates’ families gift cards to go towards hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

“This Hyatt-Hyatt collaboration is more than a natural fit and it brings us all together when it really matters,” said Hyatt. “The World of Hyatt team gave me the ability to create a deal that benefited my teammates and our families. That’s real, as those are the people I care about the most. Knowing my teammates’ families will all have help to be at the game, and that they are being cared for on the road is amazing.”

World of Hyatt also offered the player the opportunity to stay at hotels after the season.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Hendon Hooker falls short of Heisman Trophy
BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 08, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers football equipment managers complete...
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

Latest News

Through the decades, so many of us have been enamored with trains: the engines, the workings,...
Going My Way: Model Trains
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
Two Bikes offers children in need free bikes this holiday season
Knoxville Old City non-profit gives bikes to kids for free
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley helps you plan through this soggy pattern, and the brief...
Rounds of rain continue, with some pauses at times