Three East Tennessee bakers quarterfinalists in global baking competition

Two women in Maryville and one in Maynardville have been voted as the top 1% of the World’s Greatest Bakers.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee women are quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition.

Angela Lambert and Alexandria Ducote of Maryville, and Emily Cooke of Maynardville have reached the quarterfinals of the global competition. The contest began with 24,000 competitors. Now, the final 1% is left standing.

One winner will claim a $10,000 grand prize and the title of “Greatest Baker in the World.”

Lambert is the owner of Lambert’s Pie Shoppe, and Cooke owns Buttercup Bakehouse. Ducote runs Wildflour Bakery out of her home in Maryville.

“I never really leave work. I’m always here. I’m always looking at this kitchen. I’m always thinking I could be doing this, I could be doing that,” said Ducote.

If she wins the competition, Ducote hopes to bring a storefront to Maryville.

“A $10,000 grand prize would get me closer to a storefront. That could get me equipment. That could get me almost everything I need for this bakery,” said Ducote.

The competition is based on fan votes. You can vote here.

