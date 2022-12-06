UT Medical Center limiting visitors
Those under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave.
People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
