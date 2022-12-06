UT Medical Center limiting visitors

Those under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients.
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from inside as cases increase.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave.

People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.

In the interest of public health, UT Medical Center is temporarily restricting visitation, effective December 2022....

Posted by UT Medical Center on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Hendon Hooker falls short of Heisman Trophy
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT
BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 08, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers football equipment managers complete...
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

Latest News

Donovan Smith
Knoxville police searching for missing teen
More rain Wednesday
Pockets of heavy rain continue throughout the day Wednesday
Neyland Stadium
Neyland beer vendor to appear for license suspension/revocation hearing
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley helps you plan through this soggy pattern, and the brief...
Rounds of rain continue, with some pauses at times