UT Medical Center limiting visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave.

People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.

In the interest of public health, UT Medical Center is temporarily restricting visitation, effective December 2022.... Posted by UT Medical Center on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

