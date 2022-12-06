WATCH: Emerald Youth van ‘vandalized’ after man sprints into it, KPD says

Surveillance video captured the scene on camera.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are looking for a group who they say vandalized an Emerald Youth Foundation van.

At around 12:00 a.m. on Dec. 3, one of the men ran full speed ahead into the van. Surveillance video captured the scene, and the man bounces back up and walks away.

Now, KPD officials asked for the public’s help in finding the group.

