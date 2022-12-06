West High’s Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lamar Brown, head coach of West High School’s football team, has been named Tennessee Titan’s Coach of the Year.

Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season.

The Titans Coach of the Year received $2,500 from the team and an additional $1,000 from the NFL.

“It was an unbelievable phone call. I think it is a football program award. You don’t win Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year unless you’re coaching great kids. Our kids did everything we asked for all year,” said Brown.

Brown joined West High Football as head coach in 2016.

