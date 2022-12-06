West High’s Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year

Brown led West High School to an undefeated season and a Class 5A State Championship.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lamar Brown, head coach of West High School’s football team, has been named Tennessee Titan’s Coach of the Year.

The Titans Coach of the Year received $2,500 from the team and an additional $1,000 from the NFL.

“It was an unbelievable phone call. I think it is a football program award. You don’t win Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year unless you’re coaching great kids. Our kids did everything we asked for all year,” said Brown.

Brown joined West High Football as head coach in 2016.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

