Brief break in rain tonight but more is on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No surprise here. Historically, December is the second soggiest month of the year, barely trailing July.

Good news and bad news here. The good news is that we only have another day-and-a-half of rain before somewhat of a break. The bad news is that a good bit of Thursday and especially Friday morning will be really rainy.

Most days don’t exactly feel like December though. We are a little bit warmer than normal, even though there’s basically no sunshine.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Thankfully, we have had no flooding issues across East Tennessee or southeastern Kentucky; at least not that we in the weather center have received word of. We should get a decent break in the rain Wednesday evening, but we are far from being done with showers.

Thursday looked like the rain would lift north into Kentucky. Now the crest of the rain wave wants to sit right over your backyard. Many could still have another 1-2 inches of rain by the time we are done early Friday afternoon. Some a little more some a little less.

Keep the rain gear handy. We will have almost exclusively overcast skies, blotting out tonight’s full moon. The nickname of this full moon is “cold moon“. Despite that it’s really not that chilly. Highs in some cases are nearly 10 degrees above average. And we are not having the frosty mornings common for early to mid December.

Needless to say, the word of the day, Thursday is rain. Showers and even a few thunderstorms roll in from the northwest on Friday. That direction is important, because it signals the cold front that will briefly spell a stoppage in rain. We may even see a little tiny bit of late day, sunshine, Friday afternoon, shortly before dusk.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend is quite a bit colder – exactly what she would expect for getting towards the middle of December. There is a rain chance later Saturday, but the train has been to keep it during the overnight. Same goes for early Sunday, as a good bit of the day should be pretty dry.

The pattern could become soggy, yet again into next week; that would likely prove to be an end for the drought, even though the drought monitor seems well behind on removing are couches from a technical drought.

The best chance of rain right now looks to be next Tuesday.

