Car hydroplanes on I-640, knocks down utility pole, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver hydroplaned on I-640 Wednesday morning, hitting and knocking down a utility pole around 6:45, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The car involved was a Ford SUV, he said.

“The vehicle ultimately struck the guardrail, flipped over and came to rest on its top. The driver, an adult female, was thankfully not injured in the crash,” Erland said.

The driver was alone in the car.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.