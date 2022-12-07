Crosstown rivals come together to support injured Cosby basketball player

COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last two weeks, the Cosby High School basketball team has been without their leader Hayden Green after a serious ATV accident on Nov. 19.

Since then, the Cosby senior has been at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center where he’s dealt with a broken back, jaw, orbital bone and collarbone.

“I hate for anyone to have to go through something like this, but if there’s anyone who’s built to just whip it, it’s Hayden Green. So just be who you are, Hayden, we love you,” said coach Brian Stewart.

Stewart and Hayden Green still talk almost every day going over plays, film and strategy for the upcoming games. They also talk about the senior’s road to recovery is going.

While still in the hospital, Hayden Green is watching film and finding ways to still focus on the basketball season.

On Tuesday, crosstown rival Northview Academy traveled to Cosby to play, but before the games started, the visiting team decided to take a moment to let Cosby know they were thinking about them.

Over the past week, the women’s basketball team at Northview raised over a thousand dollars to give to the Green family for expenses.

It was an effort that was made largely because the school has been in that spot before when just two years ago one of their own faced a similar situation.

2017 Northview graduate Alli Barnard was severely injured in a car accident in 2020, spent months in the hospital and is still on the road to recovery to this day.

In those weeks of uncertainty and sadness, coach Stephen Swann recalled one of their opponents showing kindness.

“They had shirts supporting her donations from the family. So it was a way that we look to be able to do the same thing to help a family,” said Swann.

It’s the reason the team decided to pay it forward by supporting Hayden Green and the Cosby community despite their on-the-court rivalry.

“Moments like this definitely show that, yeah, it’s bigger than basketball,” said Swann.

To add to the sportsmanship shown, Swann also had his girls’ team wear shirts for warmups to support Cosby women’s coach Cody Lowe, who is battling kidney disease and is in need of a transplant.

Because of the donations from the Northview Academy team and many others from around the community, Hayden Green’s dad Jason Green said the family hasn’t had to worry about paying bills as his son recovers.

The hope for Hayden Green is to be home by Christmas and make a full recovery, according to Jason Green.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.