East Tenn. officials searching for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.

“She last spoke with her family on November 25th and they are desperate to talk with her and know that she is safe,” officials with Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information on where she might was urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

