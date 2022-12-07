East Tenn. officials searching for missing woman

Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Elmore, who was reported missing by her family.
Olivia Elmore was reported missing by her family who last spoke to her on Nov. 25.
Olivia Elmore was reported missing by her family who last spoke to her on Nov. 25.(ETVCS)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman.

Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.

“She last spoke with her family on November 25th and they are desperate to talk with her and know that she is safe,” officials with Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone with information on where she might was urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Have you seen #missingperson Olivia Elmore? She last spoke with her family on November 25th and they are desperate to...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A naked man is suffering from a gunshot wound after he destroyed a Knox County home, the...
Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
There are still two high-end chances of rain before a decent break arrives.
Brief break in rain tonight but more is on the way
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Nathan Patrick Travis was arrested by multiple agencies for violating the Tennessee Sex...
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested