Firefighters use inflatable boat to rescue dog that fell through thin ice

Fire crews rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Peshtigo River. (SOURCE: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff, Emily Roberts and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Firefighters in Wisconsin worked to rescue a dog that fell through the ice of a river on Monday.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a Peshtigo police officer responded to the scene where they saw a dog running off the ice on the Peshtigo River. Another dog, named Calvin, had fallen through the ice and was spotted by the officer, who then called dispatch and contacted the owner.

Peshtigo City Fire Chief Chuck Gardon said they tried to get a firefighter out on the ice to save the dog, but it was too dangerous.

“You couldn’t walk on it. You couldn’t lay on it. It just wasn’t going,” he said.

Fire crews quickly brought an inflatable rescue boat capable of gliding over ice to help.

Crew members “jumped on board, grabbed some paddles and started breaking ice and going out to the dog.”

Calvin was in the water for about 37 minutes before he was finally rescued, police said. Calvin’s owner took the animal to a local veterinary clinic to be checked out.

“He just is an active dog who wanted to go harass the geese and it got him in trouble,” Gordon said.

Calvin is now recovering in the comfort of his own home.

Firefighters advise any humans taking to the ice this winter to check conditions ahead of time.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A naked man is suffering from a gunshot wound after he destroyed a Knox County home, the...
Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 08, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers football equipment managers complete...
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

Latest News

Car hydroplanes on I-640, knocks down utility pole
Car hydroplanes on I-640, knocks down utility pole, KPD says
President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden signs #MeToo law curbing confidentiality agreements
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a...
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A cancelled reservation at a Richmond restaurant leads to debate over cancel culture. (Source:...
Conservative group says it was denied reservation at restaurant because of beliefs