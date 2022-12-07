Great Smoky Mountains Nation Park announces guidelines for air tours

GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - While commercial air tours have operated in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for years, until the near future, there has never been a set of guidelines for operating them.

Now, the park has announced a set of standards for companies operating air tours in the park, including limiting the number allowed. The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration recently completed an air tour management plan for the park. That plan will establish measures to protect park resources.

“We appreciate the tireless work that went into the development of the Smokies air tour management plan,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “The plan incorporates several improvements that allow continued air tour activity, while at the same time better protecting the wilderness character of the backcountry, wildlife populations, natural soundscapes, and the visitor experience in historic areas like Cades Cove.”

The plan will authorize up to 946 air tours per year, the average number the park saw each year from 2017 through 2019, on six routes over the park. Those tours will also operate at an altitude above 2,600 feet.

The plan was a joint project by the NPS and the FAA, with input from local Native American tribes with tribal lands near the park. The plan will protect not only the park and tribal lands, but also make flights safer, officials said.

The plan is set to go into effect 90 days from the date of signature, which was Dec. 3, 2022.

