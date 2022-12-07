Heather teaches Oliver Springs Middle School students about the weather tech

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley took a trip to Oliver Springs Middle School to teach STEM students about her job and the weather Tuesday.

Around 150 students joined her as she taught about the technology behind news and weather in the school’s gym. Heather finished up her program by teaching about how she uses science to forecast the weather every day.

Heather teaches Oliver Springs Middle School students about the weather (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.