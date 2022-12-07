Heather teaches Oliver Springs Middle School students about the weather tech

WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley took a trip to Oliver Springs Middle School to teach STEM students about her job and the weather Tuesday.
Heather teaches Oliver Springs Middle School students about the weather
Heather teaches Oliver Springs Middle School students about the weather(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley took a trip to Oliver Springs Middle School to teach STEM students about her job and the weather Tuesday.

Around 150 students joined her as she taught about the technology behind news and weather in the school’s gym. Heather finished up her program by teaching about how she uses science to forecast the weather every day.

Heather teaches Oliver Springs Middle School students about the weather
Heather teaches Oliver Springs Middle School students about the weather(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
A naked man is suffering from a gunshot wound after he destroyed a Knox County home, the...
Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says
BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 08, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers football equipment managers complete...
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale

Latest News

Tracking more rounds of rain today
On and off pockets of heavy rain today
On and off pockets of heavy rain today
On and off pockets of heavy rain today
More rain Wednesday
Pockets of heavy rain continue throughout the day Wednesday
Pockets of heavy rain continue throughout the day Wednesday
Pockets of heavy rain continue throughout the day Wednesday