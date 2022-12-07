Jefferson City man arrested after leading officers on two car chases

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson City man was arrested Monday after leading several agencies on two car chases, a release from the Jefferson City Police Department states.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. when JCPD officers and narcotics detectives tried to stop a car being driven by Austin Stapleton, 27, who was wanted on felony warrants. Stapleton reportedly refused to stop and officers chased him to the Grainger County line.

Not long after, the officers found the car parked behind a home on Lakeshore Road, and Stapleton fled in it once again, the release said. Grainger County Sheriff’s deputies then chased the suspect, and stopped it after using a device that popped his car’s tires, the release said.

Stapleton then fled on foot, according to the release, and JCPD officers were able to take him into custody.

Stapleton was charged with felony evading, felony reckless endangerment, driving suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center.

