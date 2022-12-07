Lady Vols rebound with win over UT Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee got off to a fast start against the in-state-rival, UT Chattanooga, and the scoring was sparked by sophomore Karoline Striplin who scored UT’s first points and led the team in scoring at the half.

Striplin made a lasting first impression in her first collegiate start, contributing to the team’s fast-paced offense with seven points, three rebounds, one assist, a steal and a block all in 20 minutes.

“It meant a lot, just kind of seeing my hard work pay off and being able to step up when my team needed it. It just meant a lot,” Striplin said on her performance.

Coach Kellie Harper was impressed with Striplins’ performance. “We always say to our players, ‘You never know when your name is going to get called; you never know when we are going to need you and you have to stay ready.’ That’s sometimes hard to do, but she has been our hardest worker. She’s been the player that gets in the gym more than anyone. When her number got called, she was ready, and I’m really proud of her for that.”

The Lady Vols’ offense did not hit the brakes throughout the contest, scoring 18 points from fast breaks and 19 points from turnovers.

Tennessee’s entire lineup contributed to the dominant win, scoring 31 points from the bench.

Harper said, “I thought it was good for our team to have a lot of people come out and be productive, to make plays and to share the basketball. I think it’s great for their confidence but also team morale, and it keeps them working hard but also having great confidence in their teammates as well.”

Senior Jordan Horston led the squad in points, scoring 14 points in just 12 minutes played. Sophomores Jordan Hollingshead and Sara Puckett were behind Horston in scoring, with 9 and 8 points respectively. Horston, Hollingshead and Puckett played both sides of the ball well, all with two blocks each.

The Lady Vols were able to put off the win in the fourth game of their six-game at-home run, despite missing some key players. After the game, Harper said, “Tamari (Key) couldn’t be at the game for medical reasons.”

Meanwhile, Rickea Jackson remains out of the games indefinitely per the coaches’ decision.

The Lady Vols are set to take on Wright State this Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:00 p.m.

