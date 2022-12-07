Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday.

First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The woman at the scene was detained, according to LPD officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

