Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a shooting that occurred after a naked man had destroyed a home’s interior.

At around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 7800 block of Westland Drive. KCSO officials said the man was violent.

He has been transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

KCSO officials said he is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.