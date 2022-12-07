Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says

The man has been transported to UT Medical Center for a gunshot wound, Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a shooting that occurred after a naked man had destroyed a home’s interior.

At around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 7800 block of Westland Drive. KCSO officials said the man was violent.

He has been transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

KCSO officials said he is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a pass against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Hendon Hooker falls short of Heisman Trophy
BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 08, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers football equipment managers complete...
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 22, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Alex Golesh of the...
Vols offensive coordinator leaving UT

Latest News

Gracie Ogle
Knoxville girl earns out of this world badge
Hayden Green has spent the last two weeks in Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a...
Crosstown rivals come together to support injured Cosby basketball player
Neyland Stadium
Neyland beer vendor to appear for license suspension/revocation hearing
You can get tickets on their website or call (865) 453-4400.
Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede