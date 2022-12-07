On and off pockets of heavy rain today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pockets of heavy rainfall are possible today creating a messy commute. We are tracking some breaks in the rain before the cold front finally pushes through the region later this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with scattered rain this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to lower 60s. Today peaks at an 80% coverage later this morning to mid-day. The commute this morning and throughout the day will be messy, so take it easy on the roads.

Highs will get to about 62 degrees this afternoon with more scattered showers. It does look like we hang onto some spotty showers this evening and overnight, but overall we are getting a decent break from the heavy rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are hanging onto the low to mid-60s Thursday and Friday. We’ll dry out a little bit Thursday morning to mid-day before the rain returns once again later Thursday and especially overnight with about an 80% coverage. Rain could be heavy at times Friday morning as this stalled front tries to move out of the region.

Spotty rain does continue this weekend, but it’s not as heavy. In the First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re monitoring some extra showers at times ahead of our next cold front by the middle of next week.

Wednesday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

