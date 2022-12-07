Pigeon Forge Half Marathon to bring traffic changes this weekend

Pigeon Forge officials announced Wednesday that the city’s marathon/relay/5K will cause some road closures Saturday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge officials announced Wednesday that the city’s marathon/relay/5K will cause some road closures Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the Knoxville Track Club. During the race from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., one lane of Wears Valley Road will be coned off from Sand Pike to Henderson Springs.

Also during that time, Island Drive will be closed from the Parkway to the Bridge. The Island will still be open, but visitors will need to enter from 2936 Teaster Lane.

Officers will be around to help with traffic, officials said.

