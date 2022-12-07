Rain interferes with construction on I-640

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A combination of heavy rain and potholes created problems along I-640 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over the last year, TDOT reconstructed I-640. In Phase 1, they removed the top layer of asphalt and repaved the western portion of the interstate. Right now, the project is in Phase 2, rubberizing the existing roadway and eventually repaving the eastern side.

Fisher Tire Co. on Kingston Pike saw many pothole related issues from I-640 in the last couple of weeks.

“We’re already starting to see some of the effects of those issues. We have here a wheel that a customer has a cracked rim because of a pothole impact. So unfortunately, that is the time of the year,” said sales and service representative, David Rigsby.

During the winter, major construction projects are on hold. In the meantime, TDOT will temporarily patch problem areas.

”Unfortunately when you get heavy rains, there’s only so much of that patching work you can do. So, you’ll see them out there intermittenly. You get a couple of hours, you don’t have a lot of rain, they’re going to get out there and do that patching work,” said TDOT Spokesperson, Mark Nagi.

To report a pothole for repair, you can either fill out an online maintenance request form, or call the TDOT Road Repair Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX (836-8349).

