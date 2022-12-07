‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county.

It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters State Community College hosted a luncheon to thank the volunteers on Wednesday.

“God has blessed me so much. And I just like to help people,” said volunteer Anne Barend.

New volunteers are needed to do exactly what she does at the ministry, she delivers groceries to people who can’t drive.

“I always volunteer because I think it’s something gives me great pleasure. But I just think it’s something that we should all get held by there’s the people I deliver meals to. Some of them are on oxygen. They are home bound,” she said.

Director, Jim Davis, said not only are volunteers unable to do deliveries anymore, but more people are calling and needing the service.

“They simply can’t get out and get to our ministry in Sevierville and they need someone to bring them food. So we would love to have more volunteers who are willing to do rural delivery,” said Davis. “We’ve got a lot of needs and we have people calling up often. They just cannot get out and get to our ministry in Sevierville.”

So, while Walters State blessed the volunteers with a meal, volunteers said they’re already blessed by helping the community.

“We get such a blessing from it more so than what we do for them and bringing them food and sometimes they say ‘we just want to see you because we want to see your smiling face.’ And that makes me feel really good,” said Barend.

If you can help make food deliveries, they’ll pack the groceries and you can deliver on your own time once a week.

