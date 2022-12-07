‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

Sevier County Food Ministry is looking for a team of volunteers to deliver groceries to people who can’t leave their homes.
Sevier County Food Ministries plans to hand out nearly 2,000 bags of food this week.
Sevier County Food Ministries plans to hand out nearly 2,000 bags of food this week.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county.

It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters State Community College hosted a luncheon to thank the volunteers on Wednesday.

“God has blessed me so much. And I just like to help people,” said volunteer Anne Barend.

New volunteers are needed to do exactly what she does at the ministry, she delivers groceries to people who can’t drive.

“I always volunteer because I think it’s something gives me great pleasure. But I just think it’s something that we should all get held by there’s the people I deliver meals to. Some of them are on oxygen. They are home bound,” she said.

Director, Jim Davis, said not only are volunteers unable to do deliveries anymore, but more people are calling and needing the service.

“They simply can’t get out and get to our ministry in Sevierville and they need someone to bring them food. So we would love to have more volunteers who are willing to do rural delivery,” said Davis. “We’ve got a lot of needs and we have people calling up often. They just cannot get out and get to our ministry in Sevierville.”

So, while Walters State blessed the volunteers with a meal, volunteers said they’re already blessed by helping the community.

“We get such a blessing from it more so than what we do for them and bringing them food and sometimes they say ‘we just want to see you because we want to see your smiling face.’ And that makes me feel really good,” said Barend.

If you can help make food deliveries, they’ll pack the groceries and you can deliver on your own time once a week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A naked man is suffering from a gunshot wound after he destroyed a Knox County home, the...
Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

TVA releases nuclear emergency calendars for residents near Watts Bar
TVA releases nuclear emergency calendars for residents near Watts Bar
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Some holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend
Nathan Patrick Travis was arrested by multiple agencies for violating the Tennessee Sex...
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested
The money was originally set aside for private schools, but a lot of it went unused
Tenn. could give $60 million in unused pandemic relief money to private schools
A combination of heavy rain and potholes created problems along I-640 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain interferes with construction on I-640