Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested

A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy.
Nathan Patrick Travis was arrested by multiple agencies for violating the Tennessee Sex...
Nathan Patrick Travis was arrested by multiple agencies for violating the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.(TN Sex Offender Registry)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tazewell man who was wanted out of Claiborne Co. for violating the sex offender registry was arrested Wednesday.

A tip lead Knoxville police officers to find Nathan Patrick Travis living in a camper behind 1331 Beaumont Ave, according to officials with the department.

The property the camper was on was 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy, an elementary school in Knoxville.

The man's camper was located less than half a mile from an elementary school.
The man's camper was located less than half a mile from an elementary school.(WVLT)

The 30-year-old was charged with sexual battery in 2011 and aggravated sexual battery in 2019, according to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

The registry also states that Travis violated the sex offender registry five times from 2015 to 2017.

Travis’ last report date was in August where he was registered to be living in New Tazewell, not Knoxville where he was found.

Multiple agencies assisted in the arrest, including the KPD West District Field Operations Officers, the Sex Offender Registry Detail and the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

KPD officials said Travis had additional local charges pending.

