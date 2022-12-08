1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East Knoxville Wednesday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officials responded to a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to the report of a shooting.

While in route to the location, officers said they were flagged down near the intersection of Biddle Street and Brooks Avenue by two different cars with gunshot victims inside. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said it was determined that the victims, two adult men, had fled from the home on Lay Avenue.

Both men were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition.

“The suspects were described as two Black males with thin builds,” Erland said.

An investigation into what led to the shooting remains active. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

