3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.

Afterward, Felicia Hawkins, Melissa Hawkins and Randall Lowe became targets of the investigation, Keeton stated. The indictments allege that the “trio feloniously conspired to cause methamphetamine into the Scott County Jail where prisoners are quartered or under custodial supervision and without the expressed written consent of the jail administrator,” officials shared.

The charged indictments were:

Count 1: Felicia Hawkins, Melissa Hawkins and Randall Lowe, Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution

Count 2: Felicia Hawkins, Melissa Hawkins and Randall Lowe, Criminal Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Count 3: Felicia Hawkins, Attempt to Possess Schedule 2 Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver

“I am pleased with the work of the corrections staff for recognizing this contraband and the teamwork to foster an investigation that led Detective Lisa Anderson and the TBI to immediately begin an investigation,” Keeton stated. “Good teamwork was done by all. The struggles within the institution are as much a part of the daily drug enforcement as it is on the streets. We have learned that addicts will go to any lengths and any place to get what they are addicted to. We can only pray that they will learn and use the tools to recover as much as they seem to use the tools of deception at times. We caution those who would make this foolish attempt that we will not tolerate it and if found, you’ll face the same investigation and consequences as the trio in this indictment.”

