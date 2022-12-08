Authorities looking for missing high school student

Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student.
Mariah Murray
Mariah Murray(ETVCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student.

Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.

Murray was reported missing on Feb. 6, 2022. Those with information should reach out to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
A naked man is suffering from a gunshot wound after he destroyed a Knox County home, the...
Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A married couple from Miami are making Cuban pastries in Knoxville.
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

Latest News

Bulldogs football stadium
High School athletes now able to make money from NIL deals, TSSAA rules
Left to right: Felicia Hawkins, Randall Lowe & Melissa Hawkins
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
Donating blood FILE
MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types
Metro Nashville Police Department
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested