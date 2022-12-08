Body found on road in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was discovered off of Sharp Cemetery Rd. in Campbell Co. Wednesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of a dead man in the road and found Jerry Wayne Hutson II in the Murrayville community, according to officials.

Sheriff Wayne Barton said foul play was not suspected.

The body was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

