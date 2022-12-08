Body found on road in Campbell Co.

Campbell Co. deputies discovered a body off of Sharp Cemetery Rd. in Campbell County Wednesday.
Campbell Co. deputies discovered a body off of Sharp Cemetery Rd. in Campbell County Wednesday.
Campbell Co. deputies discovered a body off of Sharp Cemetery Rd. in Campbell County Wednesday.(WABI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was discovered off of Sharp Cemetery Rd. in Campbell Co. Wednesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call of a dead man in the road and found Jerry Wayne Hutson II in the Murrayville community, according to officials.

Sheriff Wayne Barton said foul play was not suspected.

The body was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 12:30 pm of a deceased male in the roadway. Jerry...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey Baker works inside the COVID ICU Unit at UT Medical Center, she shares her view from...
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
A naked man is suffering from a gunshot wound after he destroyed a Knox County home, the...
Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A married couple from Miami are making Cuban pastries in Knoxville.
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

Latest News

TVA releases nuclear emergency calendars for residents near Watts Bar
TVA releases nuclear emergency calendars for residents near Watts Bar
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Some holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend
Nathan Patrick Travis was arrested by multiple agencies for violating the Tennessee Sex...
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested
The money was originally set aside for private schools, but a lot of it went unused
Tenn. could give $60 million in unused pandemic relief money to private schools