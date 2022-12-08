Double Your Donation Day is back at Second Harvest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Second Harvest Food Banks’ biggest donations days happened Thursday during its Double Your Donation day.

The organization has every donation matched up to $750,000. The director of development at Second Harvest, Rachael Ellis, said for each dollar donated, it’ll help provide six meals to people in need of food.

“We are able to help our East Tennessee community,” Ellis said. “There’s nothing more energizing than knowing that every little bit helps and we, as a community, are going to make sure that every person is fed this holiday season.”

One of the donors includes Williams Cabaniss. He donated $30,000 to Second Harvest from money that he earned from his non-profit, Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow.

Cabaniss does all of this while finishing up high school at Farragut High.

“I grew up in an area where food insecurity was a thing and growing up and seeing the effects it had on people has made me want to do something to try and resolve that and just try to help people who are going through a tough time,” Cabaniss said.

Second Harvest doesn’t just provide food for the homeless but to any person across 18 East Tennessee counties in need of food. Ellis said even those in need offer to help.

“Nothing can warm your heart more than when someone who still experiences hunger and maybe only has a dollar for the month, but they still call because they want to help those who are also at risk of hunger. It’s just wonderful to feel, see and be a part of,” Ellis said.

Double Your Donation day started at 6 a.m. Thursday. Workers will be taking calls and accepting donations online until 7 p.m.

