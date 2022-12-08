Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Carley Gordon
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around 7:30 a.m. to report her four children missing. Officers arrived at the apartment on South 6th Street to look for the children and discovered them to be living in deplorable conditions.

Officers described food and liquids, believed to be urine, were visible all over the floors. None of the three beds in the apartments had blankets or any linens and the two children’s beds were “dirty and soiled.” Officers also witnessed cockroaches crawling on the floors.

The four children, all younger than 8 years old, were actually located several hours before, wandering roughly 1 mile away in an industrial area, near the train tracks on South 2nd Street along the Cumberland River.

Brown told officers her children likely wandered off overnight while she was sleeping. She also admitted that it has happened before.

Brown was arrested and charged with four counts of child neglect, along with a domestic assault charge from June where she physically assaulted the children’s father over money. She remains in custody on $42,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
A naked man is suffering from a gunshot wound after he destroyed a Knox County home, the...
Naked man shot after destroying Knox Co. home, sheriff says
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
A married couple from Miami are making Cuban pastries in Knoxville.
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

Latest News

Left to right: Felicia Hawkins, Randall Lowe & Melissa Hawkins
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
Donating blood FILE
MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types
Scattered rain continues
On and off showers continue to end the week
Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University...
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs