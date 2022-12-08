Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line

BRISTOL, Va. (WVLT) - A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is set to open in Bristol, Virginia, just across the Tennessee state line.

The 300,000 square-foot hotel and casino is set to open in 2024, and it’s good news for East Tennessee bus companies.

Hard Rock broke ground Wednesday on the casino, which will feature 1,300 slot machines, 50 table games, a sports book, and several dining options.

“And people will want to go to new places,” Carl Marlow said, the Vice President of Sales for Premier Transportation, a Knoxville-based charter bus company.

Marlow believed the casino is going to be a big draw for East Tennesseans.

“Because it’s easy to get to,” Marlow said.

Right now, the closest option for East Tennesseans is to go to the Cherokee Casino in North Carolina, which is more than two hours away. But, Bristol is less than two hours from Knoxville, and a straight shot up interstate 40 and 81.

“We actually have received some calls about that one in particular,” Marlow said.

Hard Rock opened up a temporary casino in Bristol earlier this year, just until the new one opens up. Marlow expected a strong demand once the full hotel and casino open.

“Some people have been up there and they said they would like to go again,” Marlow said. “They were requesting hotel issues and things like that because of course, Hard Rock doesn’t have a hotel, once they get set up it will be a very big attraction. It sure will.”

Marlow said they don’t do bus trips to the Cherokee casino yet, but they are aiming on having about three trips a week beginning soon. That’s because of the demand.

Marlow expected to be doing something similar once the Hard Rock in Bristol is up and running in 2024.

It’s also worth reminding people to gamble responsibly. Don’t gamble more than you can afford to lose.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the gambling addiction hotline: 1-800-522-4700.

