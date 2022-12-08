High School athletes now able to make money from NIL deals, TSSAA rules

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TSSAA Legislative Council ruled on some proposed policy changes Thursday, leading to some big updates for athletes.

The council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, also known as the Amateur Rule, which will now allow student-athletes to profit off of name, image and likeness deals. The change does have some conditions, however.

Students can now “receive payment for activities not related to performance” as long as they are not wearing a school uniform. Additionally, the sponsorships must not imply that the school or team is involved, but rather must make it clear that the sponsorship only involves the student.

The new ruling goes into effect immediately.

