Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.

Glenn since deleted the post, but the ensuing firestorm ended in the 15-year-old being fired from her job, and McCallister’s officials issuing an apology.

Following that saga, Lundy invited the community to the County Commission meeting on Dec. 19, to discuss the idea of creating an oversight board for the sheriff’s office.

”This is not the first incident that I have disagreed with that department, not criticizing the leadership, and just want to make sure you know sometimes it’s all just a miscommunication and just really making sure as we move Knox County forward, we’re doing it together and not in division,” said Lundy.

Lundy’s idea of an oversight board is made up of community members from all backgrounds, working to come together to make sure events like a few weeks ago, end in a positive manner for everyone.

”I do hope that hearts will be mended and strategies will come and we can do better. I really believe that we can do better, we have an opportunity here and I was talking to a friend the other day, Knoxville can be a model city and this happens all the time across the nation and I really think we can be a model of how law enforcement and community come together,” said Lundy.

At the meeting, a board will not be built, but the conversation for one will start.

Lundy encouraged community members from both sides to sign up to discuss the idea.

