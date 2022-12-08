Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper gave an update on Tamari Key Thursday, saying she will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after doctors found blood clots in her lungs during testing.

Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Tennessee Athletics team.

“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength. This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”

Key is expected to make a full recovery.

Those who would like to send well-wishes and encouragement to Tamari may do so at the following address:

Lady Vol Basketball Office

207 Thompson-Boling Arena

1600 Phillip Fulmer Way

Knoxville, TN 37996

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.