Man charged for making ‘bogus’ sexual assault allegation against cop: TBI

COWAN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cowan man is facing charges after investigators say he made false sexual assault allegations against a Bedford County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.

On Sept. 29, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents received a request from 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter to investigate a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services tip regarding a sexual assault. During the investigation, agents determined the tip was “bogus,” and no sexual assault had occurred, the release said. The tipster was identified as 40-year-old George Rayburn Martin.

The Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments Monday, charging Martin with one count of false reports and one count of false reporting of child sexual abuse.

Authorities served Martin with the new charges at the Bedford County Jail on Tuesday, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on unrelated charges, TBI said.

