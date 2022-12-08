MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types

Interested blood donors can make an appointment online or over the phone.
Donating blood FILE
Donating blood FILE(Chelsea Beimfohr)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood.

Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week.

To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.

