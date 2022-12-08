MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood.

Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week.

To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.

MEDIC currently has a critical need for O Neg and O Pos blood. (MEDIC)

