MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types
Interested blood donors can make an appointment online or over the phone.
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood.
Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week.
To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.