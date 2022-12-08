On and off showers continue to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The on-and-off light to moderate showers continue today. We are tracking a break in the rain overnight before we see more mid-day rain on Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are seeing dense fog across East Tennessee this morning, so give yourself plenty of time to get to where you are going. Rain looks to move in again after the morning commute, but the roads are still wet so that commute could still be messy. We are starting out in the mid to upper 50s this morning.

Showers increase throughout the morning to about a 60% coverage mid-day. There are some breaks this afternoon with more rain arriving around dinner time. It looks like we get a decent break overnight once again. Highs today will be near 62 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers peak mid-day on Friday with a high near 64 degrees. We’ll see a brief 80% in coverage with the rain becoming spotty by the evening hours. We’ll get another break throughout the evening and into the majority of the day on Saturday. Expect to pick up another half an inch to an inch and a half of rain from Thursday to Friday.

Temperatures are back in the 50s this weekend with another shot of rain. Showers arrive later Saturday and mainly throughout the overnight hours.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a decent break from the rain throughout most of the day Sunday into the first half of the new week. Another cold front could arrive later in your 8-day planner.

Thursday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.