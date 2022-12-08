Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite was vandalized

SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.

In total the statue cost more than $10,000 but provided a place of comfort in the days of grief.

“It was a calming place to come and spend time and just visit,” said Cummins.

On Monday word began spreading that the gravesite and angel statue Cummins worked years to perfect, had been destroyed.

Cummins is unclear of the motive on why someone would destroy the gravesite. (WVLT)

The angel’s head and hands were both cut off and were no where to be found while every other gravesite in the cemetery was seemingly unharmed.

According to the Oneida Police Department, there are no suspects or motive as the family now seeks answers.

“It’s like experiencing a whole other loss. Not nearly as great as him but it’s tied to him so it’s just heartbreaking,” said Cummins.

Now the very place that brought back fond memories and to an extent, peace, now resonates a much more discouraging feeling.

Moving forward, the family doesn’t know what they’ll do in regards to replacing the statue or doing something else.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, while a grieving mother takes a moment to highlight an important resource after losing her son.

“If I have to take this moment to discuss it, I will always mention the suicide prevention awareness. Make sure you’re asking questions and watching out for your friends, family, and kids. Make sure you watch out for one another so we don’t lose another life,” said Cummins.

For resources in East Tennessee you can follow this link.

