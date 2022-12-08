The Pines opens in Sevierville

More than 100 games are inside the historical building that has been re-imagined.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville.

That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater.

Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board games like Monopoly. This re-imagined experience honors some of the other famous people who performed there.

Mural outside of The Pines on Court Avenue in Sevierville.
Mural outside of The Pines on Court Avenue in Sevierville.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“Very famous in the 1940s and 1950s. It’s one of the first places that Dolly Parton actually performed a paid gig. So she was here all the time, and we’re turning it into the newest form of entertainment in Sevier County,” said Matt Patton with The Pines.

There’s more than 100 games to decide on to take on your family or friends. Some are life-size games where soccer meets pool. Or try a vintage arcade game.

“The different games from retro vintage gaming to duck pin bowling to monopoly even and giant Jenga, so lots and lots of fun things for all peoples,” said Patton.

Duckpin Bowling at The Pines in Sevierville.
Duckpin Bowling at The Pines in Sevierville.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“It’s more cocktail service as opposed to full dining service. We don’t have any dining tables here. We are going to be dining it tall bar tops, tables next to the games, things like that. So a little bit different concept for here,” said Patton.

The Pines opens daily at 4 p.m. with a grand opening planned for Friday.

Even more is set to open in Sevierville with the new Pinchy’s Lobster & Beer Company planning to open in the coming weeks.

The dining experience is different as well, with casual areas to sit, eat, relax and enjoy one of those board games.

Soccer meets pool in this game.
Soccer meets pool in this game.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

