Some holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend

There are many fun holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend.

Saturday, December 10th:

Unicorn World is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall Saturday and Sunday. Kids of all ages can go enjoy the interactive and themed experience including an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, storytime, and life-sized unicorns. Tickets start at $30.

The 25 Days of Ober is here and runs through Dec. 25. This Saturday, there will be towering ice sculptures on display. There will be daily live entertainment including carolers and a special read of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas each evening. There will also be a snow zone where guests of all ages can frolic in the snow!

Santa Claus is coming to town! He’ll be at Mast General Store Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa said he is eager to hear everyone’s Christmas wishes before he harnesses up his reindeer team and takes his sleigh to the sky.

Tour De Lights is back! The holiday bike ride starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Suttree Landing Park and ends in Market Square. You are encouraged to dress up yourself and your bike to get into the holiday spirit! If you don’t want to ride or walk in the parade, you can line the streets of downtown Knoxville to check out this fun event.

Sunday, December 11th:

On Sunday, Ijams Nature Center is hosting a free open house! This family-friendly event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You can meet animal ambassadors and go on a guided nature walk. There will also be kids’ activities and light refreshments.

