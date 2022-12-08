TVA releases nuclear emergency calendars for residents near Watts Bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Valley Authority hosted its annual Nuclear Emergency Preparation Education event at the plant Wednesday.

The staff at Watts Bar wanted people to know what to do in the case of an emergency.

TVA is releasing a nuclear emergency calendar that includes evacuation routes for families, emergency supplies and more.

The calendar will be mailed out to people living within 10 miles of the plant.

While touring the nuclear plant, WVLT got a glimpse inside the training center, which is an exact replica of what operators at the plant see every day.

TVA spokesperson Jim Hopson said they aren’t trying to scare anyone that lives near the plant, they just want to raise awareness and educate people on how to safely protect themselves.

“It does contain important information that you should know, and hopefully you’ll keep that. So that you’ll be able to refer to it just in case something is needed over the next 12 months,” said Hopson.

Andrew Waldmann, a maintenance director at the plant, said the event of a nuclear emergency was unlikely but just in case, the plant’s simulation room keeps everyone on their toes.

“They’re highly trained. We spend a lot of time training our people to make sure that our people are ready to respond. Every five weeks each one of the operators and their crew come back to the simulator to practice those skills,” said Waldmann.

Hopson said Watts Bar alone produces enough power from its two water-pressurized reactors to generate 1.3 million homes in the Tennessee Valley.

People living near Watts bar should receive their calendars in the mail before Christmas.

People can also view a calendar electronically by clicking here.

