University of Tennessee’s writing center helping students apply for college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of Univerity of Tennessee students and staff is helping high school students in Knoxville apply for college by helping them write application and scholarship essays.

Each week, UT’s Judith Anderson Herbert Writing Center works individually with the seniors at Austin-East, Fulton, and Central high schools to discover their personal stories and improve their writing skills.

AE Senior Darius Jackson said the free tutoring helped him get a college acceptance letter.

“I applied to UTK, Pellissippi State Community College, and I have recently been accepted into the University of Chattanooga. UTK writing center is probably the best resource I’ve used for probably anything at the school,” said Jackson.

The tutoring is part of UT’s Flagship Outreach Program.

Graduate teaching associate Michael Sutherlin said the program encourages students to apply for college.

“I think that involving high schoolers and actually being like hey we really want you here I think is encouraging,” shared Sutherlin.

For more information about the program, students attending Austin-East, Fulton, and Central high schools can ask their guidance counselors about how to join.

For more information about UT’s Judith Anderson Herbert Writing Center, click here.

