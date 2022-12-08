Vols win 22nd straight at home in 84-49 rout of EKU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An excellent night on the glass and a double-double from Julian Phillips led the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to an 84-49 victory over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols (8-1) dominated in the second half and owned the glass throughout the game, out-rebounding EKU (4-5) 56-40, marking Tennessee’s highest rebound total of the Barnes era and UT’s highest tally since Nov. 8, 2008, when it logged 58 against UT Martin. Most impressively, 20 came on the offensive side, which the Big Orange turned into 25 second-chance points.

Phillips shined for the Vols, posting 16 points and 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his collegiate career. The true freshman spread his boards evenly on both sides of the floor, pulling down five offensive and five defensive rebounds.

On the offensive side, Phillips’ night was matched by Tyreke Key, who led the squad with 17 points and a perfect 7-for-7 night at the free-throw line to tie his UT career-high for scoring.

Three days after the Vols had six double-digit scorers in a win over Alcorn State, the Orange & White spread the wealth with a similar level of skill against the Colonels, as Uros Plavsic and Zakai Zeigler chipped in 13 points each, while Olivier Nkamhoua finished with a loud 10 points, throwing down a pair of hammering dunks early in the second half to set the tone for the final 20 minutes.

Sparked by Key, the Vols turned up the heat to start the second half. Tennessee started the period on a 10-0 run, with Key accounting for eight of those points on an and-one, a layup and a corner three. The hot start lasted the duration of the period, as UT posted 52 points, its most in any half this season.

The Vols shot 61.5% for the half and went to the line 24 times, knocking down 17 of their attempts from the charity stripe.

Tennessee heads to the Big Apple to take on No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET in the Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center. The game will be broadcasted on FS1.

