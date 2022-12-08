Wait for it: some dry weather in the soggy forecast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most Tennesseans are now out of a drought. That comes as much of the area has seen more than three inches of rain over the past four days. While we do get a good break tonight, more rain is here Friday and late Saturday.

Yet more rain is here next Wednesday and Thursday; that means a huge December pattern shift in our local forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s a big plume of rain moving through Thursday afternoon. After dinner time, we all get a pretty substantial break. It will be misty and foggy in the forecast most of tonight.

At least it’s not too cold, right? Our lows in the middle 50s – which is actually above our average high temperature, for this time of the year. It will make it to the lower 60s Friday afternoon. One of the very few changes in our forecast from shift to shift is that rain looks a little less likely Friday during the day. But most of us end up with about 1/10th of an inch.

There’s a pretty good break from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon. But don’t expect to see much sunshine to kick off your weekend. Rain is back by the end of the afternoon for most of us on Saturday. This rain will last until early Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Can you believe it? We have a pretty good dry stretch from Sunday afternoon all the way through Wednesday morning. It’s going to give rivers and streams levels to drop, and roads time to dry off.

Pretty heavy rain is here next Wednesday and Thursday. That is a huge pattern shift in the forecast. Many of us could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in the stretch alone. It’s much colder by next Friday. Lows are near freezing and highs are barely near 40 degrees. That looks like it could last for much the rest of December.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

