Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards

Awards were presented to 10 winners and 20 finalists at Nissan Stadium.
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans.

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2022 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.

“For decades, the Titans made supporting high school and youth football programs a top priority. The athletes being honored today represent some of the most talented across the state – not only showing determination on-the-field, but also demonstrating tremendous character off-the-field,” said Burke Nihill, Titans President and CEO. “We are proud to support the Mr. Football Awards and highlight these incredible men who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2022 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

2022 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A - Jackson Cassidy, McKenzie

Division I, Class 2A - Josh Jackson, Tyner

Division I, Class 3A - Lance Williams, Alcoa

Division I, Class 4A - Marcellus Jackson, Fulton

Division I, Class 5A - De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Division I, Class 6A - Arion Carter, Smyrna

Division II, Class A - D.J. Merriweather, Clarksville Academy

Division II, Class AA - Maureice “Junior” Sherrill, Lipscomb Academy

Division II, Class AAA - Marcel Reed, Montgomery Bell Academy

