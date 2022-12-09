‘Adopt, don’t shop’: Animal shelters remind folks to adopt this holiday season

Officials also say pets are also a life-long commitment and not just Christmas presents.
Officials also say pets are also a life-long commitment and not just Christmas presents.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As Christmas rolls around each year, many families are adding new pets to their household, but it is important to adopt from local shelters rather than visiting a pet shop.

“It’s very important that we adopt and don’t shop. You know, there are so many precious animals that need a home,” said Floyd County Fiscal Court Special Projects Coordinator Missy Allen.

Allen added, rather than adopting and returning the animal after the holidays, you are finding a lifelong friend.

“I think a lot of times people get all excited when they see a puppy, I do, but they don’t think about the long-term commitment,” said Allen. “You’re young and you get a puppy, but then 15 years later, you’re getting grey and the dogs getting grey, and I think people don’t realize what a long-term commitment it is.”

Making a difference in the lives of these animals, while also helping your local shelter.

“It’s important to be able to adopt locally and it just helps- it helps the pets, it helps the shelter, and it just makes the difference,” said Allen.

Allen also said there will be photos with Santa on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center, and all proceeds will benefit the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

