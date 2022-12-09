Bell County woman charged in child porn case

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky woman is facing some serious charges in relation to an ongoing investigation involving child pornography.

Kentucky State Police arrested Madison Mason, 19, of Middlesboro, on Thursday.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started an undercover investigation of Mason recently after discovering she was sharing the images with others on the internet.

Troopers took equipment used in the crime to the state digital forensic laboratory to examine it.

Mason is charged with two counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12. The charge is a felony and could lead to up to ten years in prison if she is convicted.

She was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollywood officials announced the Merry and Bright fireworks show was canceled for the...
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A married couple from Miami are making Cuban pastries in Knoxville.
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
FILE
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Cloudy and foggy day in Pigeon Forge.
Fewer chances for rain today
Tanger Outlets to hold special last-minute holiday shopping hours
FILE RAINBOW TROUT
Wildlife officials to release 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters
Highway 25/70 from Highway 73 to Bridgeport is closed.
Cocke Co. asks people to shelter inside due to search for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive
Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert